Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Liverpool in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Los Blancos have a big, solid 5-2 lead on aggregate after their impressive win at Anfield, but they’ve also lost a bit of confidence of momentum since that victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will definitely try to come back from their deficit, though. It’s obvious that it won’t be an easy task for them, but if they manage to score an early goal they will put some pressure on Madrid’s shoulders. Los Blancos might not expect a struggle and a true battle tonight, so taking them off-guard might be Liverpool’s best chance to at least have a chance tonight.

Either way, Real Madrid should have some good scoring chances through counterattacks and that should be helpful as they’ve lacked some offensive production against low blocks all season long.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.