CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, 2023 Champions League

All set for a classic Champions League match.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Liverpool in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool starting XI (TBC): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nuñez.

Real Madrid have a 5-2 lead on aggregate but will need to make sure that they show up against Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp’s men will definitely try to at least put some pressure on Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

