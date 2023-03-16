Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Liverpool Post-game, Champions League 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

His post-game quotes

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

Nacho Fernandez vs Mohamed Salah

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Who were Real Madrid’s best players?

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Karim Benzema’s tactical explanation of the goal

His injury — how bad is it?

His historical place in the Champions League.

Vinicius Jr’s perfomance

Remembering the Ajax loss in 2019 and how far Real Madrid have come

Are we concerned about Rodrygo Goes?

What’s his future?

Would we start Modric and Kroos and Barca?

Most important positions to strengthen

Are we worried about Aurelien Tchouameni?

Is it smart to renew Benzema?

Why Real Madrid aren’t consistent in La Liga

Frimpong, Foyth, Kvara, Osimhen

Should Rudiger - Militao be our best CB partnership?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)