Courtois: “Last year we already faced City and Chelsea, let’s see if we can play other teams this year.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke to the media tonight after his side beat Liverpool at the Bernabeu to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. The Belgian spoke about Eden Hazard, Real Madrid’s next opponent, and more.

On Leipzig’s handball yesterday

“Yesterday Hernández Hernández was in charge of the VAR and called a handball on Leipzig. He is the same referee who, in a derby (in the 2020-2021 season), didn’t call for a clearer hand ball that did not get called for us... I would like to ask him why.”

On the Champions League quarter-final draw

“I’d like to change it up a bit. Last year we already faced City and Chelsea, let’s see if we can player other teams this year. Haaland is very good, he is one of the stars of football. Last year we made it clear what our character is. With comebacks, we earned respect, we showed that Real Madrid is always there”.

On the Negreira case

“In the locker room we don’t comment on anything. We are far from that. We only hope that the referee who whistles is honest. He can be wrong, but he has to be honest.”

On Eden Hazard

“When Hazard returned from the World Cup, he trained very well and was waiting for an opportunity because the Brazilians were not there. The opportunity did not come and he lowered his head a bit. He has never disrespected anyone.”