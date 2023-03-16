 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: March 16, 2023

Your Post-UCL-Win Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally have an action movies night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So... Positive Mood Today for a Change, Eh?

And so, Los Blancos are into the Quarterfinals of the CL, after eliminating Liverpool - again. It was a good game, for the most part, with some really notable performances from our players. Camavinga was great and I do mean GREAT in this one. Modric and, especially, Kroos were much much better than what’ve gotten used to in recent games. Liverpool could have had a goal or two of their own, but, frankly, we were the better side.

By the way, TAA was getting beaten left, right and center. This is definitely gonna be a night to forget - which won’t be so hard maybe, given the number of times these guys have faced us in the UCL. Seriously, it used to be Atleti, but Liverpool, in recent years, seem to need more attempts at eliminating us, than I needed to beat Dark Fact in YS (I & II).

This is Class

And, of Course...This is Banter

So... Here’s What we Need to Talk About

Now watch us get City or Bayern. I think I’d enjoy a tie vs Milan or Napoli, win or lose. You know, for a change. I saw some of your comments yesterday, practically expecting Bayern. While I obviously have a similar feeling, I hope we don’t get them.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid