Open Thread: March 16, 2023

So... Positive Mood Today for a Change, Eh?

And so, Los Blancos are into the Quarterfinals of the CL, after eliminating Liverpool - again. It was a good game, for the most part, with some really notable performances from our players. Camavinga was great and I do mean GREAT in this one. Modric and, especially, Kroos were much much better than what’ve gotten used to in recent games. Liverpool could have had a goal or two of their own, but, frankly, we were the better side.

Real Madrid have eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League three years in a row



Dominance pic.twitter.com/hsFevJKJQ9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2023

Real Madrid are the first team EVER to reach the milestone of 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games played pic.twitter.com/TEMmCGJ2h4 — 433 (@433) March 15, 2023

By the way, TAA was getting beaten left, right and center. This is definitely gonna be a night to forget - which won’t be so hard maybe, given the number of times these guys have faced us in the UCL. Seriously, it used to be Atleti, but Liverpool, in recent years, seem to need more attempts at eliminating us, than I needed to beat Dark Fact in YS (I & II).

Trent Alexander-Arnold was dribbled past 6 times against Real Madrid tonight. Only Marco Veratti (8) has been dribbled past more in a single Champions League game so far this season.



On strings. pic.twitter.com/wJike5TRrY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 15, 2023

This is Class

Pretty special moment at full time whistle. Real Madrid playing You'll Never Walk Alone on the tannoy as a gesture of thanks to Liverpool for their gesture of support following the death of Madrid honorary president Amancio Amaro before the first leg. pic.twitter.com/DHO0gzqTFZ — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) March 15, 2023

And, of Course...This is Banter

Liverpool when they realise they can't draw Real Madrid in Conference League next season.pic.twitter.com/zUKkojo9v6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2023

So... Here’s What we Need to Talk About

Now watch us get City or Bayern. I think I’d enjoy a tie vs Milan or Napoli, win or lose. You know, for a change. I saw some of your comments yesterday, practically expecting Bayern. While I obviously have a similar feeling, I hope we don’t get them.