Kroos leaning towards not retiring, staying in Real Madrid for another season -report

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has yet to made a final decision about his future but is leaning towards not retiring and staying in the club for another season, according to a report published today by MARCA’s Carlos Carpio.

Kroos had been having second thoughts all season long but his role as an undisputed starter and some of his recent performances have made him wanting to stay for one more year, per that same report. Furthermore, he’s been a very valuable veteran presence inside the dressing room for young midfielders like Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde, something that the club and the coaching staff value very much.

With Modric also set to sign an extension and stay for one more season, Ceballos’ future might not be in the Spanish capital. The Spanish midfielder has been a very important player so far this season whenever Kroos or Modric weren’t available, but his minutes have decreased in recent weeks and he could leave as a free agent and sign for another club in order to play more minutes.