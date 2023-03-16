Referee named for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as the man in charge of Sunday’s match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, a decisive El Clasico in the race for the title.

De Burgos Bengoetxea was the referee during the last meeting between the two sides in the Spanish Supercup Final, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Blaugranes. He was a controversial choice back then, given that he was the referee who infamously sent Cristiano Ronaldo off during another El Clasico in the Spanish Supercup back in 2017.

The referee will be under heavy scrutiny in this game as it will be the first El Clasico since the news about ‘Barça-gate’ became public. The Spanish Football Federation seem to believe that De Burgos is up to the task, so it will be interesting to see if that’s true.

Soto Grado will be in charge of the VAR.