France have called up Camavinga as a left-back

When France lost Theo Hernandez due to injury in the World Cup, they started to give Eduardo Camavinga minutes at left-back because they had no other options. What started off as an experiment out of desperation has now became a more permanent solution, and in Didier Deschamps’s eyes, an accidental discovery.

France just released their squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers. The list features both Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. But what everyone noticed right away was that Camavinga was listed as a ‘defender’ when the squad was released.

In a press conference today, Deschamps confirmed that Camavina has been called up as a left-back.

“I consider him as a left-sided full-back“, Deschamps said of Camavinga. “Like other players, his versatility is very interesting but, on this international break and given the requirements and what he showed he could do, he tends to give me more guarantees in this position. He won’t be surprised. I already have had discussions with him, even recently, about the way we’ll use him.“

The decision is interesting. Camavinga will likely be used as Theo Hernandez’s back-up when France already have more natural left-backs they can call upon while their central midfield position looks quite grim. Is this the best decision? Our chief editors, Lucas Navarrete and Kiyan Sobhani, are skeptical:

