Open Thread: March 17, 2023

Again, It’s Always Nice to Feel Some Respect

Alisson:



"I’m wearing the Liverpool shirt, I’m going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best. I believe I did my best. We didn’t play enough to tie the game. There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.” pic.twitter.com/bRGQo5YdhS — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 16, 2023

Making History As Usual

Real Madrid top the list of clubs with most goals scored in @ChampionsLeague history ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/adw0qRRe4M — 433 (@433) March 16, 2023

Can’t Wait

They hype for Fran seems to be real. I hope it doesn’t end up being another dud of a transfer, but, from what I’ve seen, our product is good. And I mean, like, a solid LB option. And yeah, I honestly can’t wait to see what he brings to the table. The left flank is looking like it’s gonna be bringing mayhem next season.

Real Madrid will have both Vinicius Jr. & Fran Garcia in the left flank next season. pic.twitter.com/vf8oqPyIhh — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 16, 2023

Milestones...