Open Thread: March 17, 2023

Your Friday-at-last issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally have a comedy movies night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Again, It’s Always Nice to Feel Some Respect

Making History As Usual

Can’t Wait

They hype for Fran seems to be real. I hope it doesn’t end up being another dud of a transfer, but, from what I’ve seen, our product is good. And I mean, like, a solid LB option. And yeah, I honestly can’t wait to see what he brings to the table. The left flank is looking like it’s gonna be bringing mayhem next season.

Milestones...

