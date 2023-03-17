Ceballos, Nacho and Carvajal make Spain’s squad list for upcoming FIFA break

Real Madrid players Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal have been included in Spain’s squad list for the next two games against Norway and Scotland in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

While Carvajal’s presence was almost certain, being in this squad list was one of Ceballos and Nacho’s goals. They finally made it and rightfully so, given that their performances in recent months have been extremely valuable for Real Madrid. Both of them could’ve (and probably should’ve) featured in Spain’s list for the past World Cup but ultimately missed the list.

On the other hand, Marco Asensio has been dropped. The attacker played some important minutes for Spain in the World Cup but new coach De la Fuente has decided not to include him in the squad.

Here’s Spain’s list.

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Robert Sánchez and David Raya

Defenders: Gayá, Balde, Laporte, Iñigo, Nacho, David García, Porro and Carvajal.

Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabián, Merino, Ceballos and Pedri.

Attackers: Morata, Olmo, Nico Williams, Bryan Gil, Oyarzabal, Aspas, Joselu and Gerard Moreno.