Real Madrid draw Chelsea in Champions League Quarterfinals

Real Madrid have drawn Chelsea in the Champions League Quarterfinals draw that just took place. The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11th/12th and the return leg will be played at Stamford Bridge on April 18th/19th.

While Madrid avoided Bayern Munich and Manchester City, this is still a somewhat tough draw for Los Blancos as Chelsea have quality and offensive firepower, even if they’ve struggled a lot so far this season.

In other news, Manchester City and Bayern will face off in the Quarterfinals, so one of the biggest candidates to win the trophy will be eliminated by the end of this round. The winner of the tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid will face in the Semifinals whoever comes out of the City-Bayern tie.

All things considered, this has been a decent draw for Real Madrid as long as they take the matches against Chelsea very seriously, especially considering that the return leg will be away from the Bernabeu.