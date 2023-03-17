Rodrygo talks about his playing time and which star he’d like to sign

In an interview with Sportsman’s Club, Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes spoke candidly about a variety of Real Madrid topics, most notably about his playing time, the tough football calendar, and more.

His playing time

“I always want to play and I tell the coach that I have to play, but he tells me to be calm. I respect him, because we have very good players, but I’m there, when I’m on the field I help my team, and I want to to be a starter.

“Ancelotti is a person with whom I have a very good relationship. He is a great coach and he always helps me a lot”

His favourite position to play in

“I like to play more than just a ‘10’. But the truth is that I can play in any attacking position, although if they give me a choice I would say midfielder.”

The football calendar

“It’s difficult because the games are very close and the recovery time is very short. I like to have the games close to each other, because there are times when, if things haven’t gone well, you have another game soon; and when they go well, you already want to prove it again quickly. So I love having the games close. We face it in a normal way, as we live all the games and always trying to win”,

Rapid fire questions

Rodrygo was given a series of rapid fire questions. We’ve included the most interesting questions and answers below:

Q: Which player would you like Real Madrid to sign?

A: Neymar.

Q: Which footballer will be a star in the future?

A: Rodrygo.

Q: What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

A: Look at the mobile.

What superstitions do you have?

A: I enter the field with the right foot first

Q: Which video game do you play the most?

A: FIFA.

Q: What’s the most unforgettable goal?

A: The second one I scored against Manchester City.

Q: Who is a person you admire?

A: My father.

Q: What’s a wish that you have?

A: To win the Champions League again.