Real Madrid will likely be without both Benzema and Alvaro for El Clasico

Real Madrid took the field today at Valdebebas to continue their preparations for El Clasico on Sunday night (Camp Nou, 22:00 CET). As they do so, they are without their Balon D’or winner, as well as his most natural back-up, Alvaro Rodriguez. Unfortunately, it’s probably that neither of them will play against Barcelona.

Both Karim Benzema and Alvaro are nursing injuries. Alvaro, who looks like he may recover in time, faces another issue: As AS reported yesterday, Alvaro picked up a yellow card with Castilla in his last game and his suspension can carry over, although Real Madrid have appealed the decision.

Benzema did not train today. He and David Alaba are the two casualties of the senior squad. They both trained indoors in the gym at Real Madrid City — away from the rest of the team.

Benzema did not train today, big doubt for Clasico, while Alvaro is also confirmed injured.



Alaba also still out.



What would you starting attack be against Barca? — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 17, 2023

This likely all means that Real Madrid’s attack vs Barcelona will be quite straight forward, and will consist of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Fede Valverde.