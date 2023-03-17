Managing Madrid Podcast: The Chelsea, Tchouameni, Camavinga mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Should Real Madrid have prioritized Jude Bellingham over Aurelien Tchouameni?

What’s the best Cristiano Ronaldo season?

Should Nacho Fernandez start at right-back over Dani Carvajal?

Who would win: 2016 - 2017 Real Madrid of La Decima Real Madrid?

Our favourite remontada ever?

Will Carlo Ancelotti start playing the ‘B team’ in La Liga if we lose Clasico?

Barcelona whataboutism

Didier Deschamps terrorism

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)