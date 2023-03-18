Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Granadilla Tenerife; Liga F

Preview

After ending the 13 matches win streak in the last game’s draw against Atletico Madrid, Las Blancas have a new challenge ahead. Matchday 22 of Liga F brings them another encounter of this season with Granadilla from Tenerife.

In their last match, Real Madrid had quite some troubles away from home. After Granadilla tied twice during the game Las Blancas finally managed to get the lead for the third time and Toletti’s header was the winner of the match. However, this time, the white club has the upper hand playing on Alfredo Di Stefano. This match against Granadilla is also the only home match Las Blancas play in the month of March.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Kathellen (broken arm), Rocío (knee), Gérard (unknown)

The novelty in this squad list is Sofía Fuente of the B team who makes her way into the first team squad for the absence of Meline Gérard.