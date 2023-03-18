Real Madrid vs. Granadilla Tenerife Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Las Blancas have one last match before facing Barcelona in next week’s clásico. Real Madrid are on an unbeaten streak of 14 games. Before drawing against Atletico Madrid in the last week’s derby, Las Blancas managed 13 wins and are unbeaten since the last el clásico. Matchday 22 of Liga F brings them another encounter of this season with Granadilla from Tenerife.

In their last encounter, Real Madrid came out victorious but with great problems caused by Granadilla. After they tied twice in the match, Las Blancas finally managed to get the lead for the third and final time and Toletti’s header was the winner of the match. However, this time, the white club has the upper hand playing on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

How to Watch

Date: 18/03/2023

Time: 12:00 CET (6am ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube