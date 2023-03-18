Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. UDG Tenerife; Liga F

After Linda’s successful two debutant games, she gets to start for the second time. One of the main topics that were talked about in her debut was her natural and instant connection with Nahikari and they get to display it from the beginning of the game this time. They will have Athenea and Olga helping them in attack on the sides. In midfield, There are Toletti, Weir and Zornoza, while the defense consists of Svava and Kenti on fullbacks and Claudia F. and Ivana in center, with Misa on goal.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Nahikari, Weir, Claudia F., Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Sofía, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Esther, Møller, Lucía, Feller, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Granadilla Tenerife XI: Aline Reis, Thaís, Paola H. D., Blom, N. Ramos, Clau Blanco, Estella, Patri Gavira, Pisco, Monday G., Vero Herrera
Subs: Noelia Ramos, A. Marrero, Koko Ange, Claire, María Jose, S. Doblado, C. Ndzana
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 18/03/2023
Time: 12:00 CET (6am ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
