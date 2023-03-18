Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Preview; Ceballos vs Gavi

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Champions League draw
- Joan Laporta defending Barcelona
- El Clasico preview
- Pedri update
- How important is this Clasico?
- Will it play out, stylistically, like the previous Clasico?
- Is Carlo Ancelotti gonna cook up more creative ways to get Vinicius Jr past Ronald Araujo?
- Is the Camp Nou as intimidating as it used to be?
- Gavi’s registration
- Ivan de la Pena
- Ceballos vs Gavi — who is better?
- Luka Modric vs Xavi Hernandez revisited
- Will Lionel Messi go back to Barca?
- INSIDE INFO
- Are Messi and Neymar top 5 players?
- How PSG fans view Messi
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...