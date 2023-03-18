Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Preview; Ceballos vs Gavi

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The Champions League draw

Joan Laporta defending Barcelona

El Clasico preview

Pedri update

How important is this Clasico?

Will it play out, stylistically, like the previous Clasico?

Is Carlo Ancelotti gonna cook up more creative ways to get Vinicius Jr past Ronald Araujo?

Is the Camp Nou as intimidating as it used to be?

Gavi’s registration

Ivan de la Pena

Ceballos vs Gavi — who is better?

Luka Modric vs Xavi Hernandez revisited

Will Lionel Messi go back to Barca?

INSIDE INFO

Are Messi and Neymar top 5 players?

How PSG fans view Messi

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas