 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Clasico Preview; Ceballos vs Gavi

Kiyan and Diego discuss everything surrounding Sunday’s Clasico and then some

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
SOCCER: MAR 02 Copa Del Rey FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF Photo by Sara Aribo/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Champions League draw
  • Joan Laporta defending Barcelona
  • El Clasico preview
  • Pedri update
  • How important is this Clasico?
  • Will it play out, stylistically, like the previous Clasico?
  • Is Carlo Ancelotti gonna cook up more creative ways to get Vinicius Jr past Ronald Araujo?
  • Is the Camp Nou as intimidating as it used to be?
  • Gavi’s registration
  • Ivan de la Pena
  • Ceballos vs Gavi — who is better?
  • Luka Modric vs Xavi Hernandez revisited
  • Will Lionel Messi go back to Barca?
  • INSIDE INFO
  • Are Messi and Neymar top 5 players?
  • How PSG fans view Messi
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid