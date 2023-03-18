Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Granadilla Tenerife; Liga F

Defeat at home against Granadilla with the goal of Marí José. Below are my thoughts and views on Real Madrid’s game.

Linda Caicedo got her second start for the white club. One of the main topics that were talked about in her debut was her natural and instant connection with Nahikari and they got a chance to show it from the beginning of this game. They will have Athenea and Olga helping them in attack on the sides. In midfield, there were Toletti, Weir and Zornoza, while the defense consisted of Svava, Claudia F. and Ivana, with Misa on goal.

This formation with 3 at the back with Svava operating as one of the center backs didn’t give out much hope for this game and it was a direct spoiler. The game was indeed terrible.

In the first half, there were in total of 0 shots on target. Granadilla didn’t play much; the ball was in Real Madrid’s control, but the chances barely ever came. When there was a good play, in the end the player who was in front at the time wouldn’t manage to get it, the timing of crosses were off, and similar problems that kept repeating.

The only reason to be excited for the lineup went terribly wrong, too. Thirty minutes into the game, Caicedo went into a challenge and fell on her back. Sadly, she couldn’t continue, and she was officially subbed off 7 minutes later for Feller. Her chemistry with Nahikari couldn’t even be seen because Linda played a free role in those 30 minutes while Weir accompanied Nahikari in front, fixing her on the CF position meaning Nahikari disappeared completely. Athenea wasn’t seen much either. Weir, who needed rest, was about to play another 90 minutes.

There was a substitution 10 minutes into the second half which changed the situation, to an extent. Esther and Maite got on for Nahikari and Zornoza. There were more chances, shots, and in the end, Las Blancas managed 4 shots on target. Some of the best chances came from Olga’s crosses, one to Weir’s head that got defended by Thaís in 67’ and Athenea’s header attempt 4 minutes later. However, it wasn’t enough.

In 84’ there was a commotion in Real Madrid’s defensive line after Ndzana’s cross in which Marí José capitalized giving Granadilla the win. In the last 6 minutes after the goal, Real Madrid was seemingly exhausted and didn’t look in the mood for creating more chances.

The end. The 14-match undefeated streak gone. Not a good way to come into the week of el clásico.