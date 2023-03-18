Benzema rejoins the squad in training, will be available in El Clasico

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema rejoined the squad in training this Saturday and will be available when Los Blancos take on Barcelona in El Clasico at the Camp Nou this Sunday. The Frenchman had missed the last few training sessions with the knock he suffered against Liverpool but he will be ready to play tomorrow.

Benzema’s presence is obviously great news for Real Madrid, even if he hasn’t been playing in great form so far this season. If Valverde is deployed on the right wing, Rodrygo would then come off the bench if Los Blancos need some more firepower late in the game.

Benzema will be looking forward to regain some more confidence and momentum as this is a crucial El Clasico. If Madrid can’t beat Barcelona, the race for the 2022-2023 La liga title will be all but over, so Ancelotti’s men will need to make sure they perform at a high level.