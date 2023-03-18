Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Granadilla Tenerife: Liga F

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 4/10: Poor game from her, the goal could’ve been prevented and spilled harmless ball moments earlier; she’s lost her form.

CB: Claudia Florentino - 4/10: Tried her best, was energetic but really not at the level to play for Real Madrid.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 4/10: Another player in terrible form this season couldn’t galvanize the team as captain.

CB: Sofie Svava - 6/10: Our best defender despite not being a center back.

CDM; Claudia Zornoza - 4/10: Could not affect the game today in midfield, did not attempt her usual forward passes to provide for the forwards.

CM: Sandie Toletti - 4/10: Just didn’t get going, could not break down the deep Tenerife block

RWB/RW: Athenea del Castillo - 5/10: Had some two good chances in the second half but that was about it from her did not beat her marker as she would’ve liked though the Right wing back role does not suit her.

AM: Caroline Weir - 5/10: Really looks tired and its down to the manager to sort that out. Had a huge chance to give Real Madrid the lead twice but was very unlucky in both attempts. the best chances of the game came through her.

AM: Linda Caicedo - N/A: Got injured in the 36th minute and couldn’t continue. Hopefully it’s just a knock as we would’ve won this game with her on the pitch.

LWB/LW: Olga Carmona -4/10: Tried her best attacking, tracking her marker in defense and running the left-wing channel but her crossing has been very poor this season and today was no different.

CF: Nahikari García - 5/10: Very frustrating afternoon for her as she fed on scraps.

SUBSTITUTES

Naomie Feller - 6/10 (replaced Caicedo 37’) Was our most dangerous attacker and almost scored on two occasions.

Esther González - 4/10 (replaced Nahikari) Provided more legs to run the channels but was very wasteful and missed two glorious opportunities.

Maite Oroz - 6/10 (replaced Zornoza) We improved a bit with her in midfield dictating play.

Freja Olofsson - N/A (replaced Toletti 80’) Teresa would’ve been a better option to bring on as we were looking to score.

Caroline Møller - N/A (replaced Athenea 80’) Came in too late to provide any impact.