Real Madrid announce squad for El Clásico against Barcelona

Benzema makes the list.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday's El Clásico against Barcelona in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Benzema has finally been able to make the squad after missing the last few training sessions with a knock he suffered against Liverpool.

Ferland Mendy should be expected to make his return to the starting lineup to provide a defensive boost. The French defender missed more than a month with a serious muscle injury but should still be the starter when healthy, given that Madrid don't have a lot of depth in that spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/19/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

