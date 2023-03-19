Las Blancas Podcast: The luck runs out

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-1 defeat against Granadilla Tenerife.

Talking points:

Lineups and the illogical aspects of player selection; the problem in the defensive line

How the formation panned out on pitch and why the idea wasn’t working

Debate: was putting two tens an overkill?

How Linda Caicedo’s injury impacted the game

The play between the first sub and the double sub in the second half; Nahikari’s performance

The effect of the Maite and Esther substitution and how Granadilla putting on Marí José and Koko changed the game for them

Marí José scores the winner in 84’ after terrible game management on Toril’s side; Freja getting on when there was a need for goal

Unbeaten streak comes to an end: what does it mean?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)