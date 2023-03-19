 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

El Clasico Open Thread: March 19, 2023

It’s game on at the Spotify

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch El Clasico with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

You, Sir, Are Great

You know, whatever happens this season and from the end of the season onwards, we love Carlo. We do. Despite the Dance-of-the-Dragons-like CarloIn-CarloOut debates - some of which are better conducted than others, one has to admire what this man has achieved, as well as his overall persona and mannerisms. Carlo Ancelotti is a great man and he loves Real Madrid. Let’s stay behind him as we see how this crucial stretch of the season plays out.

Now Then... Another Clasico

I still think the Copa game is more important.

Another Storyline as We Near the End of the Season

I think we ought to keep Ceballos. Asensio I’m less sold on, but we’re gonna have to evaluate the (available) options for the RW (and maybe versatility).

Interesting...

But somehow I think we should take this with a grain of salt... I think he’s just had quite a few injuries this season.

Anybody Seen this Kiddo Play?

;D

Banter

Ah...Memories

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid