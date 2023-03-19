El Clasico Open Thread: March 19, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch El Clasico with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

You, Sir, Are Great

You know, whatever happens this season and from the end of the season onwards, we love Carlo. We do. Despite the Dance-of-the-Dragons-like CarloIn-CarloOut debates - some of which are better conducted than others, one has to admire what this man has achieved, as well as his overall persona and mannerisms. Carlo Ancelotti is a great man and he loves Real Madrid. Let’s stay behind him as we see how this crucial stretch of the season plays out.

Carlo Ancelotti on his future: “The club has to decide. I’d really love to stay at Real Madrid for my whole life, but it’s impossible. I want to continue here,” ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“If they want me to stay 3 months, I’ll enjoy 3 months. If they want 3 years, I’ll enjoy 3 years”. pic.twitter.com/k9YQfbANE4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2023

Now Then... Another Clasico

I still think the Copa game is more important.

✅✅❓



Real Madrid are looking to win three consecutive league games at Camp Nou for only the second time in history pic.twitter.com/KI3kT5SG9o — LiveScore (@livescore) March 19, 2023

Last time at the Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/rCrYzkVPPr — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) March 19, 2023

‼️ According to @diarioas, Real Madrid are expected to remain unchanged from the team that started vs Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/ezy37mEpPR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2023

Gavi will start as the false left winger against Real Madrid today.



— @sport pic.twitter.com/nqG9ZIesTc — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 19, 2023

Another Storyline as We Near the End of the Season

I think we ought to keep Ceballos. Asensio I’m less sold on, but we’re gonna have to evaluate the (available) options for the RW (and maybe versatility).

‼️ Ceballos & Asensio staying at Real Madrid is becoming more complicated day by day. @marca pic.twitter.com/ncjO9ghkHt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 19, 2023

Interesting...

But somehow I think we should take this with a grain of salt... I think he’s just had quite a few injuries this season.

Karim Benzema deals with his physical fitness in the same way Cristiano Ronaldo did in his last season with Real Madrid. Cristiano had agreed with Zidane that his participation should largely be limited to the Champions League and home games.



— @relevo pic.twitter.com/zD4asRPndn — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) March 19, 2023

Anybody Seen this Kiddo Play?

| Enzo Alves scored today his 100th goal for Real Madrid against Alcalá.



• 2017/18: 15 goals in 17 games

• 2018/19: 34 goals in 29 games

• 2019/20: 5 goals in 16 games

• 2020/21: 4 goals in 3 games

• 2021/22: 15 goals in 21 games

• 2022/23 so far: 28 goals in 13 games… https://t.co/TRmauZvpmE pic.twitter.com/wNxBehl8ZC — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 18, 2023

Ancelotti: “Eder Militão’s the best centre back in the world” ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“He’s not perfect because sometimes he is not 100% focused, also he is not that handsome!”, he added smiling. pic.twitter.com/dPgLRTp3Dp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2023

Potter : "We'll surprise Real Madrid."



Reporter: "How?"



Potter : "We won't go to Madrid." pic.twitter.com/PezgEjFV0d — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 18, 2023

