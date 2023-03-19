Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 El Clasico: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Barcelona’s Camp Nou needing to win the game in order to keep the race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title alive. Barça have had Madrid’s number for the last two games and now it’s time for Ancelotti’s men to prove that they can also get the job done in El Clasico.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema,

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, De Jong, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.

Vinicius’ duel with Araujo will be the most decisive matchup in this game. The Uruguayan defender has always been brilliant against Vinicius and even Ancelotti himself acknowledged that his team should try different things —more mobility— in order to keep Vinicius effective tonight.

Mendy will likely return to the starting lineup although Nacho could start on that left flank if Ancelotti thinks the Frenchman isn’t ready just yet.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/19/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

