Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid’s visit to the Camp Nou in La Liga is as crucial as it gets. Barcelona have a nine point lead in the table and Los Blancos need the three points tonight if they truly want to keep competing for the 2022-2023 La Liga title.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Barcelona have dominated the last two Clasicos. They earned a 3-1 win in the Spanish Supercup Final but the game wasn’t even that close, while their recent 0-1 win in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals proved that they could also beat Madrid at the Bernabeu.

It’s now time for players like Kroos, Modric, Vinicius or Benzema, who struggled immensely in those two games, to show the world that they can also deliver against Xavi’s men. Barça’s coach has built a way to make Madrid uncomfortable in these games and Madrid’s backs are against the wall.

Can Los Blancos bounce back?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/19/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

