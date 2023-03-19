Florentino Perez will not attend El Clasico at the Camp Nou

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided not to attend El Clasico between FC Barcelona and his club, which will be played at the Camp Nou this Sunday. The tension between Madrid and Barça has been rising for the last few weeks, ever since Real Madrid published a statement about the Barça-gate revealing that they will appear in court.

Perez thought that he was going to face a really hostile atmosphere and decided not to be alongside Barcelona’s Joan Laporta in this game, club sources told the Spanish press. The customary dinner between Perez and Laporta, scheduled ahead of El Clasico, was also cancelled earlier this week.

Whether or not Perez decides to attend the next El Clasico in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals —also at the Camp Nou— remains to be seen, although this tension between the two clubs is not expected to cool down in the near future.