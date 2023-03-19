CONFIRMED lineups: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona in what will be the last meeting between these two teams in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema,

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, De Jong, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.

Real Madrid need the three points to keep the race for the 2022-2023 Liga title alive, even if that would still be a tall task for Ancelotti’s men. Vinicius’ duel against Araujo will be the main talking point of the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/19/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

