Xavi: “We have dominated”

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke to the media following his side’s 2 - 1 win over Real Madrid at Camp Nou. Xavi’s view was quite different than Ancelotti’s. The latter felt his team deserved to win, while the Catalan was adamant his team dominated the game.

Xavi on whether or not Barcelona are now La Liga champions

“No, because there are 12 games left. It is a very important victory in a Clásico, it is deserved, we have been better, dominating, generating clearer chances... I am very satisfied, the team has emptied itself. It is a very important victory for us, it gives us morale and confidence. We’ve been very good.

“The league is not definitive. We don’t feel like champions. It’s a step forward and I’m very happy for the players. There’s an extraordinary atmosphere. We’re having an extraordinary league. Our players suffer and I’m very proud of how they play, how life is going for them... you have to value them”.

His analysis of the match

“We’ve had more chances and more control. We didn’t minimized central passes. The disallowed goal came from our mistake, but, in general, we’ve been better than Real Madrid.

“I think that one of the keys has been that we have minimized losses ins possession. We didn’t give away transitions. We have been responsible, we have dominated in many phases. Real Madrid is powerful. In the second half, we have suffered. But we must be very satisfied Barcelona is a fair winner, we have been better. The other day they dominated us, today, we dominated them”.