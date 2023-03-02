Iker Bravo’s golazo seals Real Madrid’s comeback in the UEFA Youth League

It’s in their blood.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Juvenil A side went down 0 - 1 to Salzburg’s U-19 side at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in today’s UEFA Youth League round-of-16 clash. But, despite going down, something kicked in, and it likely was the all-too-familiar ‘European DNA’ that the club has possessed over the course of its illustrious history.

Real Madrid responded to Salzburg’s goal by scoring three unanswered goals of their own, sealing a 3 - 1 victory to advance the quarter-finals. Goals from Pol Fortuny, Jacobo Ramon, and Iker Bravo propelled Real to the next round.

Arbeloa was able to rely on several Castilla players today to aid his team: Both Vinicius Tobias and Rafael Obrador took the starting wing-back slots, while Nico Paz roamed as the team’s 10.

Though Real Madrid enjoyed good possession and control, Salzburg proved to be dangerous in transition throughout the game, and were even able to open the scoring in the 30th minute when Manu Serrano took down Karim Konaté in the box. Konaté converted the penalty, and Arbeloa’s men were in danger of chasing a game with the season on the line while risking themselves at the back.

But apart from a couple more transition attacks which Diego Piñeiro saved, Real Madrid looked great in their comeback win.

As Real Madrid headed out on the field in the second half down 0 - 1, it was clear they were locked in. Within one minute of the second half kicking off, Pol Fortuny scored after converting the rebound from a Manuel Angel shot:

46’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAL POL FORTUNY!!!!!!! 4 goals & 2 assists in the Youth League this season.



Great shot from Manuel Ángel.



JUVENIL A 1-1 SALZBURG!! pic.twitter.com/tSGOAAZ5cw — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 1, 2023

16 minutes later, defender Jacobo Ramon (who had a fantastic game), scored the game winner:

63’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL JACOBO RAMÓN!!!!!!!!!



Assist from Pol Fortuny - 1 goal & 1 assist today.



JUVENIL A 2-1 SALZBURG!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qp2s2JQtbf — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 1, 2023

Very impressed with Jacobo. Strong for his frame. His step-up interventions look good. Composed on the ball. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 1, 2023

With Real Madrid in the driver’s seat and the game-winding down, Iker Bravo sealed the win with a fantastic free-kick strike in injury time:

Iker Bravo’s goal with better angle.



Amazing free-kick. pic.twitter.com/MxRLQXWNKv — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 1, 2023

With the win, Juvenil A will now face AZ Alkmaar (who beat Barcelona 3 - 0 ) in the quarter-finals.