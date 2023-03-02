Managing Madrid Podcast: El Clasico Preview (1st Leg, Copa)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

How Barca’s injuries will affect their system

Will Real Madrid ever ‘steamroll’ Barca or will they opt for conservatism?

Xavi’s quotes today

How will Barca line up?

Will Xavi go back to the traditional 4-3-3?

How not having Pedri affects them

How Manchester United beat Barca

XI for both teams

Vinicius vs Jules Kounde / Ronald Araujo

Who should Carlo Ancelotti start?

The case for Rodrygo

The undroppables.

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)