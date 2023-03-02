Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2023 Copa del Rey Semifinals: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Not often do these teams meet before the Final, but this time the fans will have the opportunity to watch two crucial Clasicos in the knock-out stages of the domestic competition.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres.

Valverde will likely be deployed on the right flank of Real Madrid’s offensive line given that Rodrygo is coming off a muscle injury. The Brazilian winger will likely come off the bench late in the game if Real need his presence. Camavinga has a good chance to be the team’s defensive midfielder after his recent impressive performances, although Ancelotti could still start Tchouameni to keep using Camavinga as a weapon off the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.