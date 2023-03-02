Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, a crucial game which could very well be the turning point for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. Barcelona have been vulnerable in their last two games and while Real Madrid are still seven points behind in La Liga table, a statement win tonight could force Barcelona to have second thoughts about whether their lead is comfortable enough.
Plus, this game also represents a good chance of actually winning a title. The Copa del Rey has never been a target for Real Madrid, but now Los Blancos have to do their best and try to win it.
Barcelona have a depleted squad and neither Pedri nor Lewandowski will be available, so Real Madrid should take the game to them and be the aggressors all match long in order to prove a point.
Don’t miss El Clasico!
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO
Date: 03/02/2022
Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: La 1, ESPN+
Available Streaming: ESPN+
