Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Don’t miss a decisive El Clasico!

By Lucas Navarrete
General view of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during the La Liga... Photo by Ruben Albarran/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, a crucial game which could very well be the turning point for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. Barcelona have been vulnerable in their last two games and while Real Madrid are still seven points behind in La Liga table, a statement win tonight could force Barcelona to have second thoughts about whether their lead is comfortable enough.

Plus, this game also represents a good chance of actually winning a title. The Copa del Rey has never been a target for Real Madrid, but now Los Blancos have to do their best and try to win it.

Barcelona have a depleted squad and neither Pedri nor Lewandowski will be available, so Real Madrid should take the game to them and be the aggressors all match long in order to prove a point.

Don’t miss El Clasico!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

