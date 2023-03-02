CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2023 Copa del Rey Semifinals

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid need to take advantage of Barcelona’s recent struggles as this game could very well be a turning point for the remainder of the season. Los Blancos need to play with a sense of urgency in order to make a statement today.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.