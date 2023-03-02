 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2023 Copa del Rey Semifinals

All set for a crucial El Clasico.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Spanish Super Cup Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid need to take advantage of Barcelona’s recent struggles as this game could very well be a turning point for the remainder of the season. Los Blancos need to play with a sense of urgency in order to make a statement today.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid