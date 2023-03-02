Javier Tebas: “Perhaps Real Madrid can spend the same as a Premier League team, but Barcelona cannot”

At the Sports and Business Forum organized by the Financial Times in London, La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke about various topics, including the Super League, the financial gap between La Liga and the Premier League, and more.

Can La Liga clubs keep up with the Premier League?

“Maybe Real Madrid can spend the same as a Premier League team, but Barcelona can’t, and Madrid doesn’t, and inflation doesn’t increase.

”I don’t miss the ‘Galacticos’ or want it back. I don’t want Real Madrid to buy what they want easily. We have to adapt to the situation in the industry today. We want a balanced competition.”

On Real Madrid’s Super League proposal

“Real Madrid are sending this message with the Super League: ‘We generate a lot of money, we want to play against the best, have the best games and we will give the rest the crumbs’. That is not a good message. It is as if a country were run by a bank.

“We have to analyze why this Super League appeared. If we have to improve the governance of the sport, for example. The system we have sometimes benefits the big teams more and a better balance has to be found,”