Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent: “Kvara loves Real Madrid”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, one of the absolute revelations of Napoli’s incredible season, has been on the radar of various clubs around Europe. The 22-year-old Georgian, who can be play on either wing as well as down the middle, is also a big Madridista.

His agent revealed today that although Kvaratskhelia’s father is a Barcelona fan, Khvicha himself is a Real Madrid supporter.

“His father and I are Barça fans, but Kvara loves Real Madrid,” Kvaratskhelia’s agent told Georgian media outlet ‘Geo Team’. “If I see him in a Barca shirt I’ll be happy, but he’s Madridista.

“Napoli director asks me not to be in a hurry — Kvara likes everything in Napoli”.

There has been no real link between Kvaratskhelia and Real Madrid as of yet. Perhaps that will change in the future. Kvaratskhelia is primarily a left winger — which Real Madrid don’t need — but he can also play on the right wing.