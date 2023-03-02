Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona, Copa rel Rey semi-finals, 2022 - 2023

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona (Militao OG). Here’s our quick reaction at the final whistle. Still to come: Player ratings, post-game podcast, post-game quotes, stats breakdown, and a ton more.

It was a disappointing night at the Bernabeu for everyone in attendance and all Madridistas watching from around the world. This seemed to be a night where Real Madrid could finally give Barcelona — coming off two loses and without three of their best players — a big blow. But Carlo Ancelotti’s men couldn’t, and despite having lots of the ball, they were unable to capitalize against Barcelona’s low block.

This was a strange Clasico in many ways. Real Madrid had Barcelona on the ropes for the first 20 minutes — keeping a high line and holding the ball in Barcelona’s half. They had momentum, and Barcelona couldn’t escape their half. But in one moment, the thin margin of error was proven: Eduardo Camavinga gave the ball away in midfield and Franck Kessie got on the end of a break, forcing Eder Militao into an own goal:

Goal ⚽️!!!



Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Own goal (Militao)



Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona Below :

https://t.co/EgUbOFrXdm pic.twitter.com/iKqNlByEFD — NaijaGoal Sport  (@naijagoaltv) March 2, 2023

The match continued in similar fashion for the entirety of the game. Real Madrid kept the ball, and as the game wore on, Barcelona went deeper and deeper into a low block, forming a defensive shell that was impenetrable. Real Madrid couldn’t create any clear cut chances apart from hitting crosses and praying.

Barcelona, in the mean time, threatened sporadically on counter-attacks a couple times.

We will break this down much more extensively in the coming hours. The link to the Zoom post-game podcast can be found here.