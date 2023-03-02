Ancelotti: “We just need to repeat this performance in the second leg”

After Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for the performance, even if this wasn’t the result the team wanted. He expressed confidence about the team’s chances of turning the tie back around in the second leg throughout his talk with the media.

Analysing the first leg, he stated: “We had the performance that we wanted, but not the result. We were intense, pressing high up the pitch and leaving Barcelona with little possession. We could have done better in the final third, but it was hard because Barcelona’s two lines were very tight together. It was a little bit strange to see them play like this, but they did well defensively. We tried to cross, but they were strong in the air. We started and finished the match well, but there was the individual mistake and the unlucky bounce that saw them score. We just need to repeat this performance in Barcelona. If we also have this intensity in the second leg I think we’ll have a chance, as I don’t think Barcelona can defend that well again. It’s just the first leg of a two-legged tie. The players are confident for the second leg.”

Ancelotti on whether Barcelona deserved to win

The coach was asked if Barcelona deserved this win and he replied: “No, I think it’s obvious that Barcelona didn’t deserve to win. I think it was one of our best matches defensively.”

Ancelotti on Barcelona’s absences

Because Barcelona were missing so many key players, there was a sense that Real Madrid need to capitalise on this opportunity. Asked if he feels upset at not taking advantage, he said: “No, because I am satisfied with the performance because it’s hard to control the game against a team like Barcelona in the way we did here.”

Ancelotti on the difference from the Liverpool game

Real Madrid put five past Liverpool last midweek, but couldn’t produce a shot on target here. On that, Ancelotti explained the difference as: “Barcelona defended very deep, whereas Liverpool was a game where we could counter attack. We didn’t allow Barcelona to play as they wanted, which is a good job from us.”

Ancelotti on the refereeing

Asked about the refereeing and the way the game got very tense just before the break, the coach replied: “I think he was good in general, although it could a bit tense and nervous just before half time. But, other than that, it was fine.”

Ancelotti on Araújo vs Vinícius

Asked for a comment on the duel between Araújo and Vinícius, the coach gave a short answer of: “I think Araújo did a good job against Vinícius.”