Managing Madrid Podcast: Barcelona 2 - 1 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

Dani Carvajal’s poor performance

Was Carlo Ancelotti right in what he said after the game?

The periods of play and shifts in momentum

Why Rodrygo Goes needs to play more

Why Toni Kroos and Luka Modric worked against Liverpool but won’t against other big teams

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Performances of the subs

The differences between all of our Clasico losses

Who should be starting based on merit?

Fede Valverde’s perfomance

Marco Asensio offside call

Gavi not getting a red

Dani Ceballos losing his minutes inexplicably

Are we in danger of losing 2nd place?

Thibaut Courtois’s performance

Ronald Araujo vs Vinicius Junior

How much does Fran Garcia make a difference in a game like this?

Eden Hazard

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)