Managing Madrid Podcast: Barcelona 2 - 1 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes
- Dani Carvajal’s poor performance
- Was Carlo Ancelotti right in what he said after the game?
- The periods of play and shifts in momentum
- Why Rodrygo Goes needs to play more
- Why Toni Kroos and Luka Modric worked against Liverpool but won’t against other big teams
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Performances of the subs
- The differences between all of our Clasico losses
- Who should be starting based on merit?
- Fede Valverde’s perfomance
- Marco Asensio offside call
- Gavi not getting a red
- Dani Ceballos losing his minutes inexplicably
- Are we in danger of losing 2nd place?
- Thibaut Courtois’s performance
- Ronald Araujo vs Vinicius Junior
- How much does Fran Garcia make a difference in a game like this?
- Eden Hazard
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
