The Same Mistakes : 20 March 2023

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Three straight clasico losses and zero lessons learned

The boys came out for the second half looking relaxed and sharing laughs and jokes. It is not terrible for the boys to be relaxed but where were the game faces? The game felt more like an exhibition given what was at stake. Perhaps they had already given up on the league?

Keeping a cool head

Ancelotti has come out in defence of himself and his team despite not being able to get over the line against a relatively docile opposition. There seems to be a lack of seriousness from Los Blancos in these games. It was an awful display given the circumstances.

Worth €140m?

No way City or Real Madrid is paying that. The price will have to drop significantly. Both sides will be able to find alternatives anyway but Real Madrid will be desperate to move away from the old midfielders.

Time to move on?

There’s a lot of love for Karim and Modric but we’re looking at players who are at the end of their road in the top flight. The fact that Ancelotti tries to relieve Modric of dirty work by pushing him higher up is a sign that he does not have the ability to get up and down the pitch.

Karim has been sorely missed this season. He has not even reach his 18/19-19/20 levels. He has been tentative and devoid of confidence and guile. Vinicius has struggled as Ancelotti seems to expect him to turn into prime CR7. The lack of tactical support in attack throughout the season has been a source of frustration. I simply cannot accept that we have been so poor in La Liga. There’s no excuse. Barcelona are not a top side.

Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Did Carlo get his approach wrong in el clasico?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes.
    (174 votes)
  • 8%
    No. Game plan was correct
    (23 votes)
  • 29%
    Should have started Rodrygo
    (82 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Is it important to keep the older players for next season?

view results
  • 63%
    No. We’re getting poor results anyway
    (160 votes)
  • 36%
    Yes. We cannot change too much too fast
    (93 votes)
253 votes total Vote Now

