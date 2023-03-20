The Same Mistakes : 20 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Three straight clasico losses and zero lessons learned

The boys came out for the second half looking relaxed and sharing laughs and jokes. It is not terrible for the boys to be relaxed but where were the game faces? The game felt more like an exhibition given what was at stake. Perhaps they had already given up on the league?

Keeping a cool head

| Ancelotti: "I'm very proud of my players tonight. They played well, we played well and I made the correct substitution." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 19, 2023

Ancelotti has come out in defence of himself and his team despite not being able to get over the line against a relatively docile opposition. There seems to be a lack of seriousness from Los Blancos in these games. It was an awful display given the circumstances.

Worth €140m?

️| As things stand, Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. The sense is that Real Madrid and Manchester City are in stronger positions. @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/N0sRtXBGxs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 20, 2023

No way City or Real Madrid is paying that. The price will have to drop significantly. Both sides will be able to find alternatives anyway but Real Madrid will be desperate to move away from the old midfielders.

Time to move on?

There’s a lot of love for Karim and Modric but we’re looking at players who are at the end of their road in the top flight. The fact that Ancelotti tries to relieve Modric of dirty work by pushing him higher up is a sign that he does not have the ability to get up and down the pitch.

Karim has been sorely missed this season. He has not even reach his 18/19-19/20 levels. He has been tentative and devoid of confidence and guile. Vinicius has struggled as Ancelotti seems to expect him to turn into prime CR7. The lack of tactical support in attack throughout the season has been a source of frustration. I simply cannot accept that we have been so poor in La Liga. There’s no excuse. Barcelona are not a top side.

