International Break Schedule: All the Madridistas in action

On Sunday night, Real Madrid played their last game before the international break. Unfortunately, they’re kicking off their break from club football on a sour note — a 2 - 1 loss to Barcelona at Camp Nou. Nevertheless, several Real Madrid players have been called up for international duty before Ancelotti’s men return to La Liga action on April 2nd.

13 Real Madrid players in total have been called up to their respective national teams, and all play matches over the next couple weeks.

Euro 2024 qualifiers

Spain (Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos)

Spain-Norway (Saturday, March 25, 8:45 p.m)

Scotland-Spain (Tuesday, March 28, 8:45 p.m)

Belgium (Thibaut Courtois)

Sweden-Belgium (Friday, March 24, 8:45 p.m)

Germany-Belgium (Tuesday, March 28, 8:45 p.m)

France (Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga)

France-Netherlands (Friday, March 24, 8:45 p.m)

Ireland-France (Monday, March 27, 8:45 p.m)

Croatia (Luka Modric)

Croatia-Wales (Saturday, March 25, 8:45 p.m)

Turkey-Croatia (Tuesday, March 28, 8:45 p.m)

Austria (David Alaba)

Austria-Azerbaijan (Friday, March 24, 8:45 p.m)

Austria-Estonia (Monday, March 27, 8:45 p.m)

Ukraine (Andriy Lunin)

Ukraine-England (Sunday, March 26, 6:00 p.m)

International friendlies

Brazil (Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes)

Morocco-Brazil (Saturday, March 25, 11:00 p.m)

Uruguay (Fede Valverde)