Real Madrid TV slam El Clasico referees

Real Madrid TV heavily criticized De Burgos Bengoetxea and the rest of his crew after the controversial El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona this Sunday. The game ended 2-1 for Xavi’s men after a questionable offside call waved Marco Asensio’s go-ahead goal late in the game.

“Clos Gomez’s VAR sentenced Real Madrid in El Clasico,” the report began. “It’s definitely a wicked element,” continued the report while showing images of wrong calls in Barcelona’s favor this season against teams like Valencia or Athletic Bilbao.

“The Spanish way of refereeing either gives you titles or it takes titles away from you. The lines to illustrate the alleged offside situation are a botched job, a blunder, and also the frame chosen to illustrate the image. We knew beforehand that we would have to play against 12 men in this game as soon as De Burgos was appointed,” the report continues.

“We’ve seen so many mistakes that it’s hard to believe in the system now. This is now a pattern, an MO. These are my lines, and if you don’t like them, well, I have others,” ended the report.

This is not the opinion of one of the guests in Real Madrid TV’s talk shows, it’s the TV channel’s report of the match.

Even if Real Madrid have reasons to be discouraged and frustrated about the way this season has gone in terms of the refereeing, the team should have also done a better job to avoid being in this situation.