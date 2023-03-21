Mere Continuity : 21 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Tchouameni finds some joy away from Valdebebas

Seemingly elbowed out by Carletto, Tchouameni will feel at home under the tutelage of Didi Deschamps who showed incredible faith in the youngster before many of us know much about him. Hopefully he regains some confidence away from Carlo. Unfortunately we’re unlikely to see the Tchouameni-Camavinga pivot for France if Deschamps words mean much.

Samba Superstars

Vini, Rodrygo and Militao will get a much needed change of scenery after the struggles, ups and downs of club football lately

Dani’s hard work is rewarded

Ceballos has been hard at work. Showing a great atittude and work rate to match his already silky disposition in possession. This hasn’t gone unnoticed outside of Valdebebas and he’s earned himself a potential future in the Spanish national side.

Scouting Report on Gabri Veiga

For €40m this kid is a steal. Given the state of the current market and the difficulty of finding a long-term midfield solution, the risk vs reward here leans in favour of reward.

He has the most important feature of a Real Madrid midfielder which is technical ability and then he adds a more natural goal scoring threat than we have from non-Fede midfielders. He’s a strong runner, he’s confident in possession, will take players on which is again needed in our midfield. Technique, goals, physically gifted at 6’1’’ and ambitious enough to think he can make it at the Bernabeu.

Verdict: Sign him

Scouting Report on Rasmus Hojlund

The stickiest of propositions following the atrocious Jovic experience. Hojlund has the Karim-esque features will all love. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s young and he’s a technician. He looks on the surface a Karim replacement like-for-like more than any we’ve seen so far. But Flo loves Karim so much he won’t sign a replacement unless Karim insists on leaving.

Juni has already scouted Hojlund and the silence so far shows a lack of urgency or interest. Juni already has his midfield project halfway done with Tchouameni and Camavinga. He wants Bellingham to complete the trio. Juni has in his mind Endrick as the future of the Real Madrid attack which makes it less likely he will sign another youngster who could be the next great Real Madrid striker.

Verdict: Sign him

