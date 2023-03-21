Carvajal speaks about Asensio’s offside and Clasico tension

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal spoke in a press conference today while on duty with the Spanish National Team. Carvajal, along with Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez, were called up for international duty, and will join several Barcelona players to represent the Spain shirt in the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

Carvajal spoke about some of the Clasico tension which might linger in the lockerroom. He was asked about two specific bouts: 1) His exchange with Barcelona back-up goalkeeper Arnau Tenas after the Clasico; and 2) Gavi’s off-ball tackle on Dani Ceballos which was away from the play.

Carvajal was asked if those specific incidents should’ve been looked at by the referee.

“We do not doubt the system at any time,” Carvajal said. “The friction on the pitch is nothing more than friction in high-tension matches. We are two rivals between whom there are very intense games. Now, in the national team, we defend the same shirt and we are in the same boat”.

Carvajal also spoke about Marco Asensio’s disallowed goal against Barcelona.

“In the end we have to dedicate ourselves to playing, trying to do our best and we’re not going to go into whether it’s slightly offside or not, that’s what the referees are for,” Carvajal explained. “The other day Asensio was considered offside and it ’s because it was called like that. Accept the decision and do not doubt the system at any time.”

Carvajal thinks the system from the Club World Cup (semi-automatic offside), might be the best solution.

“It seems like a much more reliable system,” the right-back explained. “It has been seen in competitions like the Club World Cup. It seems that it is more objective and faster. Anything technology that improves decision-making, fluidity in the game, and makes things more objective, is welcome”