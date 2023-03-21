Manchester City growing confident in race for Jude Bellingham—report

Manchester City believe they are one of the front-runners to land Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a report from ESPN. Real Madrid is considered the main rival to the English club’s bid, with Liverpool now starting to fade from the race given the potential impact of a loss in Champions League revenues as well as the teenager’s desire to be competing for the top prizes.

Manchester City are expected to lose core members of their midfield with Ilkay Gundogan out of contract in the summer and Bernardo Silva potentially being up for sale if new midfielders are brought in to the club. Bellingham would be enticed by City’s project; learning from Guardiola, working with his friend Erling Haaland again, and joining one of the biggest clubs in his home country — a team that consistently competes for the Premier League and Champions League title. City have the financial resources to pull together a package that would blow both Liverpool and Madrid out of the race, if judging from strictly a monetary perspective.

The report from ESPN reiterates that Real Madrid are still very much in the race, but would have to sell Bellingham on their project and the allure of playing for one of the most historic and successful clubs in football history, rather than the compensation. Madrid would also need to convince Bellingham of another experience abroad vs a return to England. A decision is expected from the player by the end of April.

If a deal for Bellingham does not materialize, Real Madrid are believed to be monitoring the situations of Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo and Bernardo Silva. With Luka Modric turning 38-years-old next season, the club feels reinforcements are needed in the center of the park.