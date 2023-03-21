La Liga working to implement semi-automated offside technology in 2023-2024 season

LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation are working to implement the semi-automated offside technology in the 2023-2024 season, according to reports from MARCA and El Chiringuito. This system was used during the past FIFA World Cup and is also active in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.

This is big news for Spanish football as the referees will no longer have to select a specific frame to illustrate an offside call, which has always been a point for controversy like it was in Sunday’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Even if this implementation will be a big improvement, the controversy and endless arguments about performances from the referees will not stop here. It will be important for the Spanish Football Federation to make sure that this new system is implemented properly, as the VAR system has been under big scrutiny over the past few seasons, with some missed calls —and some other unnecessary calls— happening on a weekly basis.