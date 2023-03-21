Ceballos: “I haven’t talked with Real Madrid about my extension”

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is back with the Spanish national team and that means that he’s allowed to give interviews to the media. The midfielder talked to MARCA about his potential contract extension with Madrid and also about his career in the Spanish capital so far.

“I haven’t talked with Real Madrid about my extension. We have two interesting months ahead of us and I’m calm, it’s time to enjoy these two months. I would be making a mistake if I were to think about the extension, it’s time to enjoy football and take a step forward with Spain,” he said.

Ceballos also revealed that he had some talks with other clubs.

“I had some calls with other teams, but focusing on what’s happening outside of Madrid while we have three competitions left to play would be disrespectful towards my club, my teammates and my coach,” he explained.

The midfielder explained what changed during the last few months.

“These past two months have been the happiest in my career. It’s all a matter of finding this consistency, I think it all changes when you play six or seven consecutive games, you find chemistry with your teammates, the coach’s trust and the connection with the Bernabeu. When I got here it was the best era in the history of this club with players like Luka, Toni and Casemiro at their peaks, so you have to be patient. People tell me to stay after that patience I had. I am a more complete player who can do more things on the field now,” he added.

Ceballos concluded his interview by answering a very clear question about whether or not he will sign the extension.

“We all know this is the club’s decision. It’s really not my call. The club, the coaching staff, the director of football, the president... But I repeat, thinking about this is not in my plans right now. The club and my teammates know that I’m hoping to stay, but I want an extension if I deserve it. An extension to be happy and play, not like the last few years. If that doesn’t happen, then thank you very much and I will continue my own path,” he said.