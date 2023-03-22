Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Ceballos Renew? Will Real Madrid win the next Clasico?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Why we’re skeptical of Real Madrid making positive changes for the next Clasico

Should we be worried about finishing 3rd behind Atletico Madrid?

Thoughts on the VAR system and RMTV’s videos about the referee

Dani Ceballos’s interview with MARCA

Will he stay?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)