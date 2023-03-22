 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No chaser, Neat : 22 March 2023

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
“Man.. This wait is longer than a international break” - Karim, Maybe, Probably

Agent Vini?

Real Madrid were linked with the Zenit St Petersburg defender. Looks a real talent. Shame we won’t see him tested in Europe for the moment.

The Red Fury

Dani Ceballos really seems to have found himself. He just needs a manager who believes in him. Hopefully he gets that in the national team.

The Lines are drawn

It seems Juni might be ready to go full steam ahead with his midfield project. It is always a good sign for Real Madrid to be showing strong interest in young midfielders. This move has the go-ahead from me. *Screams from the haters*

The final peice in Juni’s midfield puzzle

Jude Bellingham has shown a lot of ability for a player so young. This makes his ceiling appear much higher than it really is. Real Madrid will be the ultimate test but Juni is convinced it seems.

Aurelien Tchouameni is focused

This kid has immense potential and while Carlo is mucking about doing heaven knows what. We can be sure Tchouameni is going to prove his worth in time. Love the attitude. There’s no need to fuss. Head down and keep working.

Holding thumbs

We should prepare ourselves, especially if the boys don’t manage to win the CL. The likelihood of the GOATs heading out is increasingly with every failure. We all love Luka and it would not be an exaggeration to say, he’s got his flowers. It’s difficult to imagine the squad without him. Still find it weird not seeing Ramos on the team sheet, or Marcelo. But we have to move on..

Now ways. We have to say, “Thank you and goodbye!”

Adebayor calls it a day

We have fond memories of Adebayor who was part of that spectacular Liga 2011/12 season.

Soon #Hojlund

