No chaser, Neat : 22 March 2023

Agent Vini?

Viní Jr x Robert Renan. pic.twitter.com/ErTAGpryH7 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2023

Real Madrid were linked with the Zenit St Petersburg defender. Looks a real talent. Shame we won’t see him tested in Europe for the moment.

The Red Fury

Dani Ceballos really seems to have found himself. He just needs a manager who believes in him. Hopefully he gets that in the national team.

The Lines are drawn

Objective Gabri Veiga. Real Madrid are interested in the player. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/rfHDjWx8KX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2023

It seems Juni might be ready to go full steam ahead with his midfield project. It is always a good sign for Real Madrid to be showing strong interest in young midfielders. This move has the go-ahead from me. *Screams from the haters*

The final peice in Juni’s midfield puzzle

️| Real Madrid are ‘pushing like crazy’ for Jude Bellingham. Juni Calafat & all the people in the board are involved. They are really, really pushing. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/yKZDOWtOq5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2023

Jude Bellingham has shown a lot of ability for a player so young. This makes his ceiling appear much higher than it really is. Real Madrid will be the ultimate test but Juni is convinced it seems.

Aurelien Tchouameni is focused

❗️ Tchouaméni considers his situation as just a bump in the road. The player is clear: He has come to play. Disappointing the fans or throwing in the towel is not on his mind. @marca pic.twitter.com/srupsioUGO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2023

This kid has immense potential and while Carlo is mucking about doing heaven knows what. We can be sure Tchouameni is going to prove his worth in time. Love the attitude. There’s no need to fuss. Head down and keep working.

Holding thumbs

️| Luka Modrić & Real Madrid are in talks over a contract renewal. There is strong interest from Qatar & Saudi Arabia. Decision expected in 2-4 weeks. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/P2KOYVFvi2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2023

We should prepare ourselves, especially if the boys don’t manage to win the CL. The likelihood of the GOATs heading out is increasingly with every failure. We all love Luka and it would not be an exaggeration to say, he’s got his flowers. It’s difficult to imagine the squad without him. Still find it weird not seeing Ramos on the team sheet, or Marcelo. But we have to move on..

If Modrić, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema or Asensio want to stay, they will. Real Madrid will renew them. @jpedrerol pic.twitter.com/4LP6aAmk6K — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2023

Now ways. We have to say, “Thank you and goodbye!”

Adebayor calls it a day

Emmanuel Adebayor has announced his retirement from football.



Enjoy your retirement, @E_Adebayor. ⚪ pic.twitter.com/SFx9rP4qwa — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 21, 2023

We have fond memories of Adebayor who was part of that spectacular Liga 2011/12 season.

Soon #Hojlund

