Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different? (Post-Clasico reaction)

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A little known fact about Gavi and Dani Ceballos
- Luis de la Fuentes
- Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different?
- Diego’s analysis of the Managing Madrid post-game podcast.
- RMTV’s videos
- A rant about Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes.
- Ancelotti’s substitutes
- Kiyan’s stance on Ancelotti
- Is asking to repeat as UCL an unfair standard?
- And more
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...