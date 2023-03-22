 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different? (Post-Clasico reaction)

Kiyan and Diego speak for the first time since after the game. Tension is back baby!

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A little known fact about Gavi and Dani Ceballos
  • Luis de la Fuentes
  • Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different?
  • Diego’s analysis of the Managing Madrid post-game podcast.
  • RMTV’s videos
  • A rant about Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes.
  • Ancelotti’s substitutes
  • Kiyan’s stance on Ancelotti
  • Is asking to repeat as UCL an unfair standard?
  • And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

