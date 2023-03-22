Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different? (Post-Clasico reaction)

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A little known fact about Gavi and Dani Ceballos

Luis de la Fuentes

Will the ‘3rd Clasico’ be different?

Diego’s analysis of the Managing Madrid post-game podcast.

RMTV’s videos

A rant about Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes.

Ancelotti’s substitutes

Kiyan’s stance on Ancelotti

Is asking to repeat as UCL an unfair standard?

And more

